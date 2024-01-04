Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $163.10 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.33.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

