Tevis Investment Management Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.80 and a 200-day moving average of $343.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

