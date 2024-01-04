Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $578.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.70 and a 1-year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

