Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,719 shares of company stock worth $19,632,188. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

