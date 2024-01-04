Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toast were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,846 shares of company stock worth $8,728,059. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

