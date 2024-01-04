Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134 over the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.