Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

