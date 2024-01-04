Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

