Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.34 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

