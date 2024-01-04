Wealth Effects LLC Sells 404 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Microsoft by 128.5% during the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

