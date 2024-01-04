Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Jack L. Kopnisky Sells 5,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

