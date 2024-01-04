WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 22,694 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.