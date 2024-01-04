White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.