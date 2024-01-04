Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,689,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

