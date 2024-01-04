Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 8,380 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.19. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZLAB

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.