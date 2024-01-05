4,116 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Tapestry by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

