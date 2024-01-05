Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Shares Down 2.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.20 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 191.60 ($2.44). 36,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 50,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.80 ($2.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.31. The company has a market capitalization of £560.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,368.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

