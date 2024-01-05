Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

AMD opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

