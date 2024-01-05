AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,473 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $203.80 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $211.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.