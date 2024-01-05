AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 159.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $663.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

