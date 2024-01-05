AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

FLT stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.21 and a twelve month high of $284.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

