AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chemours by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

