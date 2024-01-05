AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,039 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Union by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.7 %

WU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

