Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.86. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.