Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.86. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
