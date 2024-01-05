Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33,233% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Allied Resources Stock Down 11.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Allied Resources

(Get Free Report)

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.