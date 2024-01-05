Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

