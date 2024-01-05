Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 61,868 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,868 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.