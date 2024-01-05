Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.2% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 211,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

