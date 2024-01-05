Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

