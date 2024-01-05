Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
