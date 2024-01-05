Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

