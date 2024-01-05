Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $144.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

