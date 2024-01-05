AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 307,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

