AMS Capital Ltda Acquires 28,348 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 11.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

