Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.74.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.07 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $51,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

