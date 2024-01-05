Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $188.96, but opened at $181.90. Analog Devices shares last traded at $184.77, with a volume of 273,389 shares.

Specifically, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 461.1% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 186,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

