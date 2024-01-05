Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

NYSE:VRT opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $3,285,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,641,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,066,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

