Analyzing DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) and Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTE Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $19.23 billion 1.19 $1.08 billion $6.05 18.27 Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Infrastructure Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DTE Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Spark Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DTE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $117.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given DTE Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Spark Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.99% 9.85% 2.43% Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DTE Energy beats Spark Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 697 distribution substations and approximately 451,900 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 21,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,352,000 service pipelines; and 1,316,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia. The TransGrid segment includes interests in electricity transmission businesses in New South Wales. The Bomen Solar Farm segment owns Bomen Solar Farm HoldCo Pty Ltd. and Bomen Solar Farm Hold Trust. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

