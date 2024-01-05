Analyzing Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) & Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% Nomad Foods 6.79% 10.56% 4.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oxus Acquisition and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Nomad Foods has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Nomad Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -53.85 Nomad Foods $3.10 billion 0.99 $263.19 million $1.28 13.69

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Oxus Acquisition on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice-creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Green Cuisine, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

