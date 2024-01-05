Analyzing Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (OTCMKTS:SWSKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy -6.39% -4.45% -2.75% Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Hammerhead Energy and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $730.29 million 1.91 $173.15 million ($1.75) -8.75 Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K..

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.

(Get Free Report)

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K., an energy company, refines and sells oil products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oil Business and Energy Solution Business. The Oil Business segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and automotive lubricants for service stations; fuel for jets and vessels; and diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, LNG, industrial lubricants, etc. for industry applications, as well as propane gas for home use, auto gas for automobile use, and butane gas for industrial use. This segment is also involved in the production and sale of lubricants and greases; bitumen for road paving and as compounds for construction material products; and mixed xylene, benzene, and propylene, as well as refining and export of oil products primarily diesel. The Energy Solution Business segment manufactures and sells CIS solar panels and systems; produces and supplies electric power; and engages in wholesale and retail sale of electric power, as well as provides development, building, operating, and maintenance services for solar power plants. The company is also involved in the shipping operations; design and construction of oil-related industrial facilities and service stations; sale of automobile parts, and residential and office automation equipment; lease of equipment; operation of depots; city gas business; and insurance agency and shipping brokerage activities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,060 service stations in Japan. The company was formerly known as Rising Sun Petroleum Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in 1948. Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.