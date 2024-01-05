Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 1,311,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,615,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.69.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
