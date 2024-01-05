Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
