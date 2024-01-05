Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

