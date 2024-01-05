Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.52.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

