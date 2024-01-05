Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

