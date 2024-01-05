Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 1.3 %
AAPL stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
