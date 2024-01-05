Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

