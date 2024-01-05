Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $71.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57. 12,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 307,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

