Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

