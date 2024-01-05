Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Insider Tom Smethers Acquires 6,000 Shares

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) insider Tom Smethers purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,860 ($25,289.70).

Artemis Alpha Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.45 million, a PE ratio of 16,425.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.52).

Get Artemis Alpha Trust alerts:

Artemis Alpha Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Artemis Alpha Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

